ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Operations of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) is likely to start by May 1, which will mark the commencement of multi-buyer and seller power market in Pakistan.

Sources told APP here that the CTBCM is a complete framework, which would initially provide the enabling mechanism for the sale by private generators and purchase of electric power by the bulk power consumer (consumer having more than 1MW electric power Connection).

The Federal Cabinet had approved the design and implementation roadmap of CTBCM, they said.

It is highlighted here that the captive generation can also sell electric power in the CTBCM as per the approved framework.

It is also pertinent to mention here that power regulator NEPRA issued wheeling regulations 2016 which are presently in field.

The applicable charges for wheeling were determined by NEPRA, however, the public sector distribution companies (DISCOs) filed a petition against the determination in the high court due to the adverse financial impact to the end consumer.

Further, in the CTBCM the applicable charges shall be provided as per the provisions of the National Electricity Policy.

