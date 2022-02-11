UrduPoint.com

CTBCM's Operations Likely To Start By May 1

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

CTBCM's operations likely to start by May 1

Operations of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) is likely to start by May 1, which will mark the commencement of multi-buyer and seller power market in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Operations of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) is likely to start by May 1, which will mark the commencement of multi-buyer and seller power market in Pakistan.

Sources told APP here that the CTBCM is a complete framework, which would initially provide the enabling mechanism for the sale by private generators and purchase of electric power by the bulk power consumer (consumer having more than 1MW electric power Connection).

The Federal Cabinet had approved the design and implementation roadmap of CTBCM, they said.

It is highlighted here that the captive generation can also sell electric power in the CTBCM as per the approved framework.

It is also pertinent to mention here that power regulator NEPRA issued wheeling regulations 2016 which are presently in field.

The applicable charges for wheeling were determined by NEPRA, however, the public sector distribution companies (DISCOs) filed a petition against the determination in the high court due to the adverse financial impact to the end consumer.

Further, in the CTBCM the applicable charges shall be provided as per the provisions of the National Electricity Policy.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Nepra Sale Wheeling May 2016 Market Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, ..

CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, provide quality education, he ..

54 seconds ago
 PM reviews progress of Naya Pakistan's flats in G- ..

PM reviews progress of Naya Pakistan's flats in G-13

55 seconds ago
 Van der Poel of Sweden breaks men's speed skating ..

Van der Poel of Sweden breaks men's speed skating 10,000m WR at Beijing 2022

57 seconds ago
 Germany May Start Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions Ne ..

Germany May Start Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions Next Week - Chancellor

24 minutes ago
 Green Olympics: a step in journey together for fut ..

Green Olympics: a step in journey together for future

24 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Allegations of Me ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Allegations of Meddling in Australia's Internal ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>