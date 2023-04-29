CTD allegedly arrested 3 terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three terrorists and recovered hand-grenades and other material from their possessions.

Following intelligence-based operation, three alleged terrorists namely Haris Iftikhar, Muhammad Saifullah, and Ibrar Khan were arrested. The alleged terrorists were planning to sabotage peace in the country. Separate cases were registered against them.