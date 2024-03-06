CTD apprehends 3 suspects involved in mobile phone theft

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh has apprehended three suspects involved in the theft of mobile phones from a private courier company's vehicle.

According to CTD spokesperson, last month, a private courier company's vehicle carrying 2,000 mobile phones from Star Mobile Market was intercepted on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The suspects, who were riding a motorcycle and a rickshaw, escaped after looting the phones along with other valuables.

The CTD's Intelligence Wing conducted a technical operation and apprehended three suspects, identified as Danish Shahzad, Asad Sajjad, and Rashid Ahmed, seizing several stolen mobile phones and weapons.

The spokesperson further revealed that the Hyderabad police were also pursuing the group in connection with more than 20 cases of similar nature. Raids are underway to apprehend other accomplices of the arrested.