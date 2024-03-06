CTD Apprehends 3 Suspects Involved In Mobile Phone Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 11:31 PM
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh has apprehended three suspects involved in the theft of mobile phones from a private courier company's vehicle
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh has apprehended three suspects involved in the theft of mobile phones from a private courier company's vehicle.
According to CTD spokesperson, last month, a private courier company's vehicle carrying 2,000 mobile phones from Star Mobile Market was intercepted on Shahrah-e-Faisal.
The suspects, who were riding a motorcycle and a rickshaw, escaped after looting the phones along with other valuables.
The CTD's Intelligence Wing conducted a technical operation and apprehended three suspects, identified as Danish Shahzad, Asad Sajjad, and Rashid Ahmed, seizing several stolen mobile phones and weapons.
The spokesperson further revealed that the Hyderabad police were also pursuing the group in connection with more than 20 cases of similar nature. Raids are underway to apprehend other accomplices of the arrested.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
New York to deploy state troops on subway
Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue operation: UK agency
AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure implementation of revised NAP in ..
US Fed's progress against inflation 'not assured': Powell
Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine chief prosecutor
Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work of G-14, F-14, F-15
Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops out
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar8 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punjab8 minutes ago
-
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization8 minutes ago
-
Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work of G-14, F-14, F-1518 minutes ago
-
PPP Ex-VP Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal passes away18 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of two brothers' killing18 minutes ago
-
Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing, learning forum25 minutes ago
-
Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital25 minutes ago
-
IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appointment32 minutes ago
-
AJK President seeks to uplift quality studies by state-run universities in AJK26 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in rule of law: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi8 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks ECP's comments in plea seeking uploading of Forms 45 & 478 minutes ago