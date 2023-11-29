CTD apprehends bank cash withdrawal robbers

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Wednesday the capture of two suspected street criminals accused of targeting individuals withdrawing money from banks

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Wednesday the capture of two suspected street criminals accused of targeting individuals withdrawing money from banks.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the apprehension took place within the Soldier Bazaar police station's jurisdiction.

The detainees, Muhammad Munir and Rizwan Ali, were found in possession of two firearms, and it was revealed that they had prior incarceration related to various cases.

Initial investigations disclosed their involvement in robbing individuals withdrawing cash from banks across multiple areas such as Defence, Gulshan Iqbal, Surjani, Ferozeabad, Azizabad, Joharabad, Ajmer Nagri, Sir Syed, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ajmer Nagri, and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The recovered pistols have been forwarded to forensics for examination.

The CTD spokesperson urged citizens, through media, who have fallen victim to similar robberies to visit their respective police stations to identify the arrested suspects.

