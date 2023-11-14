CTD apprehends inter-provincial gang of robbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced a significant breakthrough on Tuesday, revealing the dismantling of an alleged inter-provincial gang of street criminals from Main University Road.

According to a CTD spokesperson, three individuals were apprehended during the initial interrogation, confessing to the systematic looting of citizens who withdrew cash from ATMs across various cities in Sindh and Punjab.

These accused individuals reportedly admitted to targeting unsuspecting individuals and looting an estimated sum ranging from 1 to 1.

5 million rupees in each city. Shockingly, they confessed to carrying out such robberies over an extended period.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Shahid, Qurban Ali, and Muhammad Ashraf. The CTD seized four pistols and 12 bullets from their possession, further solidifying the case against them.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, with ongoing investigations set to uncover additional details regarding their criminal activities and potential network connections.