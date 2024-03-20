CTD Apprehends Street Criminal In Intensive Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In a targeted campaign aimed at combating street crime, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully apprehended an individual identified as Muhammad Shahabuddin, son of Muhammad Shafiq, during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO).
The arrest took place as part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities plaguing the streets of the megalopolis, according to a news release on Wednesday.
Upon apprehension, CTD officials recovered significant evidence linking Shahabuddin to various criminal activities.
Among the items seized from Shahabuddin's possession were a 30 bore pistol with a loaded magazine containing five live rounds, two smart mobile phones reportedly snatched during street crimes, a substantial sum of Rs.
0.1 million in looted cash, and a motorcycle.
Crucially, Shahabuddin's involvement in street crimes was corroborated by footage obtained from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which captured him in the act of committing criminal offenses.
Notably, Shahabuddin has a history of criminal behavior, having been previously arrested and detained at the Jamshed Quarter police station. Further investigations from the arrested are underway.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs formulation of constitutional, legal amendments package for judicial reforms2 seconds ago
-
ACE team arrests PO5 seconds ago
-
Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations8 seconds ago
-
70 power thieves arrested in Sargodha24 seconds ago
-
NBF initiates schemes to promote book reading culture27 seconds ago
-
CM orders launching App, call service for civic services provision10 minutes ago
-
12 colliers died, 8 safely rescued in Haranai’s mine collapse incident10 minutes ago
-
PM announces zero tolerance against power thieves, tax evaders20 minutes ago
-
12 colliers died, 8 safely rescued in Harani’s mine collapse incident20 minutes ago
-
70 pc Ramazan Nigehban package distributed in DG Khan30 minutes ago
-
Shaza, PTA chairman discuss 5G spectrum auction30 minutes ago
-
HESCO anti- theft drive continues, 345 more connections detected40 minutes ago