CTD apprehends street criminal in intensive operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In a targeted campaign aimed at combating street crime, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully apprehended an individual identified as Muhammad Shahabuddin, son of Muhammad Shafiq, during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO).

The arrest took place as part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities plaguing the streets of the megalopolis, according to a news release on Wednesday.

Upon apprehension, CTD officials recovered significant evidence linking Shahabuddin to various criminal activities.

Among the items seized from Shahabuddin's possession were a 30 bore pistol with a loaded magazine containing five live rounds, two smart mobile phones reportedly snatched during street crimes, a substantial sum of Rs.

0.1 million in looted cash, and a motorcycle.

Crucially, Shahabuddin's involvement in street crimes was corroborated by footage obtained from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which captured him in the act of committing criminal offenses.

Notably, Shahabuddin has a history of criminal behavior, having been previously arrested and detained at the Jamshed Quarter police station. Further investigations from the arrested are underway.