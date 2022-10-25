UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrest 2 More Outlaws For Attacking Foreigner's Clinic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi arrested two more accused involved in attack on a dental clinic of a foreigner in Saddar area the last month.

According to spokesman for CTD on Monday, the CTD along with an intelligence agency arrested Nabeel Ahmed and Wazir Ali Khushk while the main culprit Waqar Ahmed Khushk under custody of CTD. Arrested all were the members of proscribed nationalist outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

The CTD and an intelligence agency was conducting raids in parts of interior Sindh but the accused were continuously changing their locations.

The accused were arrested from Mubina Town area. The arrested accused on September 28th, this year, had attacked on a dental clinic of a foreign national in which the foreigner was killed while his wife sustained injuries. Accused Waqar opened the firing on the clinic and Nabeel was riding the motorcycle while Wazir Ali Khushk was the facilitator. The agencies also recovered a 30 bore pistol along with 5 rounds, a 9mm pistol with 6 rounds, which had been sent for forensics. Further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

