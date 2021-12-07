CTD arrest 2 terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested two terrorists planning to carry out targeted killing in suburbs of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested two terrorists planning to carry out targeted killing in suburbs of Peshawar.

The CTD team conducted intelligence based operation after receiving information about presence of terrorists present in suburbs of the city for extortion and targeted killings.

The operation was conducted after intelligence agencies issued threat alert about terrorists who entered in the country from Afghanistan and present in Baghbanpura and Umar areas of Peshawar.

The special CTD teams in a search operation in Urmar area arrested two suspects and recovered two hand grenades and one one pistol from their possession.

One arrested terrorist belongs to Landi Kotal, Khyber and other is Afghan citizen presently living in South Waziristan.

The CTD has registered a case against the arrested accused under the Anti-Terrorism Act and started further investigation.