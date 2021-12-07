UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrest 2 Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

CTD arrest 2 terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested two terrorists planning to carry out targeted killing in suburbs of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested two terrorists planning to carry out targeted killing in suburbs of Peshawar.

The CTD team conducted intelligence based operation after receiving information about presence of terrorists present in suburbs of the city for extortion and targeted killings.

The operation was conducted after intelligence agencies issued threat alert about terrorists who entered in the country from Afghanistan and present in Baghbanpura and Umar areas of Peshawar.

The special CTD teams in a search operation in Urmar area arrested two suspects and recovered two hand grenades and one one pistol from their possession.

One arrested terrorist belongs to Landi Kotal, Khyber and other is Afghan citizen presently living in South Waziristan.

The CTD has registered a case against the arrested accused under the Anti-Terrorism Act and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Peshawar South Waziristan Alert Landi Kotal From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago
 Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verse ..

Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verses

36 seconds ago
 Sham 'politics' of PML-N, PPP got exposed; By-ele ..

Sham 'politics' of PML-N, PPP got exposed; By-election was lackluster activity ..

38 seconds ago
 Pakistani, Malaysian ministers discuss maritime af ..

Pakistani, Malaysian ministers discuss maritime affairs

41 seconds ago
 Two brick kilns fined for violations

Two brick kilns fined for violations

46 seconds ago
 Trump ex-chief ends cooperation with January 6 pro ..

Trump ex-chief ends cooperation with January 6 probe: lawyer

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.