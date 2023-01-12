CTD arrest 2 terrorists from Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists of the banned outfit from Multan during an operation.

According to a private media report, two terrorists were arrested in combing operation in Multan. The terrorists were identified as Ehsan Ullah and Osama. Arms, hand grenades and explosives have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

According to CTD officials, the combing operation against terrorists has been intensified across Punjab, and as a result 14 suspects have been arrested in multiple combing operations from Lodhran, Okara and Lahore.

During the operation, 1906 suspects were interrogated and 625 people were bio-metrically verified during the operation. Cases have been registered against the arrested persons and further investigation was underway.