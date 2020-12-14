CTD arrest 3 suspects

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in terrorist activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in terrorist activities.

According to CTD spokesman, on a tip off, the CTD team arrested three persons from Adiala KharKan Road Soan Rawalpindi who were planning to carry out a terrorist attack on Islamabad Stock Exchange.

The suspects were also involved in bomb blast attack in the country, he said adding that explosives, detonators, cell phones and other items were recovered from their possession. Further investigation was underway.