CTD Arrest Suspected Terrorist
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:25 PM
A team of Counter Terrorism Department on Monday arrested a suspected terrorist associated with a banned outfit and recovered weapons and explosives from his possession
According to a CTD official, the suspect Darya Khan Brahmani was rounded up from Matiari Bypass Road in Matiari district, with three pistols, a revolver, 34 bullets, 550 grams of explosives and a detonator.
According to a CTD official, the suspect Darya Khan Brahmani was rounded up from Matiari Bypass Road in Matiari district, with three pistols, a revolver, 34 bullets, 550 grams of explosives and a detonator.
Brahmani was later shifted to CTD Hyderabad's Police Station where he was booked under Anti Terrorism Act.
The suspect was allegedly also involved in inciting the students against the state.
