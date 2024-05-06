Open Menu

CTD Arrest Suspected Terrorist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:25 PM

A team of Counter Terrorism Department on Monday arrested a suspected terrorist associated with a banned outfit and recovered weapons and explosives from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A team of Counter Terrorism Department on Monday arrested a suspected terrorist associated with a banned outfit and recovered weapons and explosives from his possession.

According to a CTD official, the suspect Darya Khan Brahmani was rounded up from Matiari Bypass Road in Matiari district, with three pistols, a revolver, 34 bullets, 550 grams of explosives and a detonator.

Brahmani was later shifted to CTD Hyderabad's Police Station where he was booked under Anti Terrorism Act.

The suspect was allegedly also involved in inciting the students against the state.

