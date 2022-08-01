UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrest Two Suspected Terrorists Allegedly Associated With Banned Political Parties

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 10:47 PM

A team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad has arrested 2 suspected terrorists allegedly associated with the banned Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz and Sindh Revolutionary Army

An official of the CTD informed here on Monday that the suspects Zaheer Abbas and Sadaruddin were arrested in a raid in Tando Allahyar district.

He claimed that the suspects were tasked to carry out some explosions in that district.

The official also claimed that they were involved in the explosions on the railway tracks in other parts of the province as well as in the low intensity blasts in Karachi.

One of them works for JSMM and the other for SRA while one belongs to Larkana and the other to Dadu district.

An FIR was also lodged against the suspect on complaint of the In Charge of CTD Tando Allahyar Ameer Bux Mari.

They have been booked under section 4/5 of Explosives Act, section 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act and section 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

