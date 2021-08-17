UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrest Two Terrorists In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:02 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Kohat region Tuesday arrested two terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition besides Rs 6.7 million from their custody, police confirmed

Acting upon a tip off, the CTD team intercepted two persons during snap checking on Shaukhel-Hangu Road.

During checking police found that both are terrorists and wanted by police in killing of a labourer and ransom for kidnapping of other workers that were busy in installation of a mobile tower in district Kurram on June 29.

They arrested were identified as Azizullah and Mohammad Shoaib.

Police recovered Rs.6.7 million from a room situated in Qazi Banda that was identified by the arrested Azizullah during interrogation while both the arrested revealed that they had purchased a 12.7gun, heavy machine gun and three hand-grenades with the remaining amount Rs300,000 by ransom money collected against the release of abducted laborers.

CTD also recovered the arms and ammunition from Ali Sherzai area of district Kurrum while further investigation is in progress.

