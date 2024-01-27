CTD Arrested 11 Terrorists From Punjab, Including Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab during a major operation conducted on Saturday successfully apprehended 11 alleged terrorists from Punjab including Lahore.
According to a private news channel, during the operation, explosive jackets, bombs and detonators were also recovered from the terrorists, CTD officials said.
The CTD officials disclosed that the arrested terrorists were planning to attack various institutions.
