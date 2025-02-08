CTD Arrested 15 Terrorists
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested fifteen terrorists, including a Fitna-ul Khawarij, during operations in different cities of Punjab.
The CTD spokesperson said that CTD had arrested fifteen terrorists during 143 intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab. The operations were carried out in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Mianwali, Chiniot and Attock.
The spokesperson said that a dangerous terrorist of Fitna-ul-Khawarij was arrested from Lahore. The terrorist belongs to North Waziristan. Explosives, an IED bomb, 6 detonators, 18 feet of safety fuse wire, inflammatory pamphlets and cash were recovered from the terrorists.
The terrorists were identified as Mudassar Khan, Sajjad Ahmed, Ashiq, Ajmal Khan, Umair Iqbal, Muhammad Ijaz, Sohail Ahmed and Isa Khan etc.
Officials said that 556 suspects were arrested during 1498 combing operations this week, and 64,511 people were questioned in combing operations.
The spokesperson said that the terrorists wanted to spread fear and panic among the people by carrying out operations at different places. The CTD is pursuing the goal of a safe Punjab, and is determined to uproot the scourge of terrorism, he added.
