Open Menu

CTD Arrested 15 Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

CTD arrested 15 terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested fifteen terrorists, including a Fitna-ul Khawarij, during operations in different cities of Punjab.

The CTD spokesperson said that CTD had arrested fifteen terrorists during 143 intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab. The operations were carried out in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Mianwali, Chiniot and Attock.

The spokesperson said that a dangerous terrorist of Fitna-ul-Khawarij was arrested from Lahore. The terrorist belongs to North Waziristan. Explosives, an IED bomb, 6 detonators, 18 feet of safety fuse wire, inflammatory pamphlets and cash were recovered from the terrorists.

The terrorists were identified as Mudassar Khan, Sajjad Ahmed, Ashiq, Ajmal Khan, Umair Iqbal, Muhammad Ijaz, Sohail Ahmed and Isa Khan etc.

Officials said that 556 suspects were arrested during 1498 combing operations this week, and 64,511 people were questioned in combing operations.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists wanted to spread fear and panic among the people by carrying out operations at different places. The CTD is pursuing the goal of a safe Punjab, and is determined to uproot the scourge of terrorism, he added.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

51 seconds ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

2 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

2 hours ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

3 hours ago
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

3 hours ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

3 hours ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

4 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

5 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

5 hours ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan