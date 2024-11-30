Open Menu

CTD Arrested 34 Terrorists Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 34 terrorists during 242 intelligence-based operations conducted across various cities of Punjab this month.

According to the CTD spokesperson, these operations took place in Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sargodha, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Gujrat, Bhakkar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesperson revealed that 11 highly dangerous terrorists from organisations including Fitna-al-Khawarij were arrested in Lahore along with explosive materials and blueprints of important buildings. The seized items included explosives, 28 detonators, 89 feet of safety fuse wire, ammunition, weapons, a hand grenade, four IED bombs, mobile phones, banned pamphlets, and cash.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Zubair, Aslam, Abu Bakr, Fida Hussain, Fahad Saleem, Saifullah, Nafis, Israr, Haji Shah, and Abdullah. The terrorists had planned to target a significant government building in Lahore. Additionally, in 7536 combing operations this month, 637 suspects were arrested, and 235,630 individuals were questioned.

The CTD spokesperson reiterated that the department remained committed to creating a safer Punjab and was determined to erase the menace of terrorism from the roots.

