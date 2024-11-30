CTD Arrested 34 Terrorists Across Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 34 terrorists during 242 intelligence-based operations conducted across various cities of Punjab this month.
According to the CTD spokesperson, these operations took place in Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sargodha, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Gujrat, Bhakkar, and Rahim Yar Khan.
The spokesperson revealed that 11 highly dangerous terrorists from organisations including Fitna-al-Khawarij were arrested in Lahore along with explosive materials and blueprints of important buildings. The seized items included explosives, 28 detonators, 89 feet of safety fuse wire, ammunition, weapons, a hand grenade, four IED bombs, mobile phones, banned pamphlets, and cash.
The arrested terrorists have been identified as Zubair, Aslam, Abu Bakr, Fida Hussain, Fahad Saleem, Saifullah, Nafis, Israr, Haji Shah, and Abdullah. The terrorists had planned to target a significant government building in Lahore. Additionally, in 7536 combing operations this month, 637 suspects were arrested, and 235,630 individuals were questioned.
The CTD spokesperson reiterated that the department remained committed to creating a safer Punjab and was determined to erase the menace of terrorism from the roots.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA organizes "Khedan Lahore Dian" at Shahdara Complex2 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on Dhee Rani programme2 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers arrested2 minutes ago
-
Smog crackdown: 81 shops sealed, three cases registered2 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested after encounter12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police conduct flag March22 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover over 4kg drugs: 7 drug peddlers arrested22 minutes ago
-
PM offers sympathies to Malaysian Prime Minister over loss of lives in recent floods22 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar dismisses claims of state brutality, calls reports of gunshot wounds "Malicious"42 minutes ago
-
Over one million Indian troops make Kashmiris’ lives a hell: APHC42 minutes ago
-
Romania’s path to progress, National Day highlights achievements, future goals: Envoy52 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 75% drop in serious crimes during 202452 minutes ago