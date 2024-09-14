(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested nine terrorists of banned organisations while conducting operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to a spokesman, nine terrorists, including two belonging to Fitna-tul-Khawarij banned organisation, were arrested. The arrested terrorists were identified as Abdul Karim, Muhammad Usman, Imran Siddiqui, Muhammad Thanvi, Mustajab Hussain Shah, Shaukatullah Ahmad Khan, Shiraz Mehmood and Saeedur Rehman. The terrorists belong to banned organisations including Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Daesh and Zanbioon.

The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Mianwali. Explosive material 4,895-gm, two hand-grenades, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 26 detonators, safety fuse wire 73 feet, four pistols and bullets 19, pamphlets of proscribed organiation 17, magazines 7, books 15 and pamphlets 121, stickers 156, four receipt books, two mobile phones, Rs. 960 in cash were recovered. Nine cases were registered against the arrested terrorists and they were being investigated further.