CTD Arrested Nine Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested nine terrorists of banned organisations while conducting operations in different areas of Punjab.
According to a spokesman, nine terrorists, including two belonging to Fitna-tul-Khawarij banned organisation, were arrested. The arrested terrorists were identified as Abdul Karim, Muhammad Usman, Imran Siddiqui, Muhammad Thanvi, Mustajab Hussain Shah, Shaukatullah Ahmad Khan, Shiraz Mehmood and Saeedur Rehman. The terrorists belong to banned organisations including Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Daesh and Zanbioon.
The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Mianwali. Explosive material 4,895-gm, two hand-grenades, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 26 detonators, safety fuse wire 73 feet, four pistols and bullets 19, pamphlets of proscribed organiation 17, magazines 7, books 15 and pamphlets 121, stickers 156, four receipt books, two mobile phones, Rs. 960 in cash were recovered. Nine cases were registered against the arrested terrorists and they were being investigated further.
Recent Stories
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI real face exposed within 48 hours: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to democracy on International Day2 minutes ago
-
Global services trade leaders push for openness, warn against decoupling2 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG stresses importance of first aid in emergencies12 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Ashraf terms PTI leadership as enemy of Pakistan’s interests22 minutes ago
-
By-elections for Havalian village councils scheduled for Oct 2032 minutes ago
-
Brothers assault sisters over demand for share in property32 minutes ago
-
40 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Saturday32 minutes ago
-
Police welfare committee meets42 minutes ago
-
Call for collaborative efforts to address shrinking spaces for civil society42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks World First Aid Day42 minutes ago
-
CCPO stresses timely completion of case challans, investigation quality42 minutes ago