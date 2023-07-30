Open Menu

CTD Arrested One Alleged Terrorist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 03:20 PM

CTD arrested one alleged terrorist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday arrested one wanted terrorist here, an official told media men.

According to details, he said the CTD officials conducted an operation on the information received and succeeded in arresting one extortion terrorist, belonging to Afghanistan.

The alleged terrorist Bahram the main group member was also wanted in a hand grenade attack including terrorist extortion, the official disclosed stating the department arrested the terrorist from the Badhabar Police Station area.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

13 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

43 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

58 minutes ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

58 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan