CTD arrested one alleged terrorist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday arrested one wanted terrorist here, an official told media men.

According to details, he said the CTD officials conducted an operation on the information received and succeeded in arresting one extortion terrorist, belonging to Afghanistan.

The alleged terrorist Bahram the main group member was also wanted in a hand grenade attack including terrorist extortion, the official disclosed stating the department arrested the terrorist from the Badhabar Police Station area.