CTD arrested TTP commander

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a commander of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an operation here on Sunday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the TTP commander was apprehended from the city during an intelligence-based operation and the arrested terrorist was identified as Kamal.

The explosive material, fuses, phones, and cash were recovered from his possession.

CTD was following the goal of 'Safer Punjab', the spokesperson concluded.