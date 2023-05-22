CTD arrested two TTP 'terrorists'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested two alleged terrorists, belonging to the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) organisation, during an operation.

According to a spokesman, a CTD Dera Ghazi Khan team conducted a raid and arrested two accused, identified as Mezan Ghazi and Mir Ahmad, who were planning to attack law-enforcement agencies' offices and buildings.

The spokesman said the alleged terrorists had made a plan to carry out an attack in DG Khan.

He said that a hand-grenade, a pistol with seven bullets and suicide jacket were recovered from the accused.

The CTD launched an investigation against the accused after registering a case.