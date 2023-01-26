UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests 10 Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 10 suspects in different operations across the province on Thursday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, five suspects had been arrested from Gujjarpura, Lahore, two from Sheikhupura, two from Jhelum and one suspect had been arrested from Malakwal.

The CTD said five cases had been registered against the suspects andinvestigation had been started against them.

