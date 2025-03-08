CTD Arrests 10 Terrorists In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 10 terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various cities.
According to a spokesperson, the CTD conducted 73 IBOs in different cities of Punjab, and arrested 10 terrorists. The operations were carried out in Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar and Jhelum.
Terrorists were identified as Riyaz, Shafiq, Rashid, Javed, Zahir, Zahiruddin, Hafeez, Wazir, Asif and Waheed.
Two dangerous terrorists affiliated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested from Khushab and Jhelum along with explosive materials.
Officials reported that explosive materials, one improvised explosive device (IED), 19 detonators, 35 feet of safety fuse wire, pamphlets, cash, and mobile phones were recovered from terrorists.
