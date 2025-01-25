CTD Arrests 10 Terrorists In Punjab IBOs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 10 terrorists during operations conducted in various cities of the province.
According to a CTD spokesperson, 163 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were carried out across Punjab in response to terrorism threats. The operations took place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Faisalabad, resulting in the arrest of 10 terrorists.
In Rawalpindi, three members of the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij were detained, while one terrorist was apprehended in Lahore.
Authorities recovered explosives, an IED bomb, 11 safety fuses, 22 feet of wire, pamphlets, and cash from the suspects.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Hafiz Muhammad Rafiq, Akbar, Zainullah, Owais Ahmed, Ihsan, Sajjad, Luqman, and Nadeem.
CTD officials stated that the terrorists were planning attacks to spread fear among the public. This week, 2,893 combing operations were conducted, leading to the interrogation of 111,849 individuals and the arrest of 736 suspects.
The CTD emphasized its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring a safer Punjab.
