Open Menu

CTD Arrests 10 Terrorists Including TTP Commander

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CTD arrests 10 terrorists including TTP commander

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested ten terrorists including a TTP commander during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in several cities of Punjab.

According to CTD officials, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha. Five terrorists including TTP commander Qasim Afghani were arrested from Lahore.

Explosives, detonators, mobile phones, weapons and cash were recovered from them. The terrorists were identified as Agha, Nauman, Atta ur Rehman, Usama, Siddique, Shahnawaz, Sufyan, Safdar, Abdul Haq and Qasim Afghani.

The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists were planning to launch attacks on important installations in Punjab. Over 225 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 359 combing operations this week while 29,991 people were interrogated by the law-enforcement agency.

The CTD is committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security of citizens, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Lahore Afghanistan Punjab Mobile Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

10 minutes ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

10 minutes ago
 Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

53 minutes ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

1 hour ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

1 hour ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

1 hour ago
Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

2 hours ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

2 hours ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

2 hours ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan