CTD arrests 11 suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 11 suspects belonging to different defunct organisations across the province.

A spokesman for the CTD said here on Monday that the CTD Punjab conducted 63 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and detained and interrogated 65 suspects.

Those arrested include: Muhammad Isar of defunct Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Kashan-ul-Haq belonging to Daesh, Muhammad Hashim of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Luqman Ahmad of the TTP (Ghazi Force), Muzammal Shah of TTP, Lal Munir of TTP, Zia-ur-Rehman of LeJ, Muhammad Afaq of Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), Zia-Ullah of TTP, Adnan islam of TTP, and Muhammad Bilal of TTP.

The spokesperson said that the department had registered nine FIRs against the accused while five hand-grenades, a pistol 30-bore with five bullets, six receipt books of banned organisation, 15 stickers of banned organisation, 47 pamphlets, 49 visiting cards, 95 stickers, five cell phones, and cash Rs 143,590 were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Further, during this week, the CTD, with the coordination of local police, also conducted 1,163 operations in which 39,714 persons were checked, 213 suspects arrested and 137 FIRs were registered besides 64 recoveries.

The CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, the spokesman concluded.