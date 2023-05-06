UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests 11 'terrorists' During IBOs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 11 alleged terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

A spokesman for the CTD said that the Department conducted 29 IBOs in various districts of Punjab, in which 29 suspects were interrogated, while 11 alleged terrorists belonging to banned organisations were arrested. The CTD registered 10 cases against arrested accused in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal, he added.

The arrested terrorists included Mehtab, Muhammad Muawiya Khan, Imad Ali, Abu Bakr, Muhammad Asim, Jabbar Khan and Muhammad Umar all belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Muhammad Tariq of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), Gul Azam of Islamic State (ISIS), Muhammad Talha Rasheed of Sipah-e-Sahaba/ Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (SSP/Lej), Nouman Waris from TTP/al-Qaeda.

The spokesman said that 1,390 grams of explosives, three hand-grenades, two improvised explosive device (IED) bombs, 11 detonators, 17.8 feet of safety fuse wire, two prima cards, 38 pamphlets, 69 stickers, five magazines, 11 stickers, four banned books, mobile-phones and cash were recovered from these terrorists.

Also, the local police conducted 268 combing operations this week, in which 13,651 persons were checked, 100 suspects were arrested and 76 cases were registered, whereas 42 recoveries were made during the operations.

The spokesman said that in case of any information related to terrorism, citizens should call the Helpline 0800-11111.

More Stories From Pakistan

