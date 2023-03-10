CTD arrests 12 alleged terrorists in Lahore

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 12 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 12 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 59 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 61 suspected persons were interrogated and 12 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said that among the arrested terrorists are Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members Irshadullah, Kaleemullah, Manzoor Khan, Niaz Muhammad, Muhammad Zubair, Lashkari Jhangvi members Najibullah, Muhammad Tahir, Al-Qaeda members, Muhammad Luqman, Syed Anas Waqar, Muhammad Sulaiman Khan, Sana Deed and Muhammad Aftab.

The spokesman said that one IED bomb, 2303 grams of explosive, 31 feet of protective fuse, one hand grenade, 14 detonators, 2 feet of prima cord, 1 pistol of 30 bore with 7 bullets, 56 stickers, 68 pamphlets, 10 books of banned organization, 4 receipt books and 17880 rupees in cash have been recovered from the terrorists.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage peace across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places.

Furthermore, during this week, a total of 797 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police and law and enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these combing operations, 37423 persons were checked, 150 suspects were arrested ,106 FIRs were registered and 101 recoveries were made.

The CTD was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, the spokesman concluded.