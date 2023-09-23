Open Menu

CTD Arrests 13 Terrorists From Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 06:41 PM

CTD arrests 13 terrorists from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested thirteen terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various cities of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur. Five terrorists were arrested from Attock and three from Lahore.

The CTD spokesperson added that explosives, detonators, mobile phones, weapons, ammunition and cash were recovered from their possession.

The terrorists were later identified as Khursheed, Rasheed, Irfan, Luqman, Waheed, Rizwan, Amir and Wajid.

The terrorists were planning to target key government offices and installations. Over 105 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 625 combing operations last week while 27,229 people were interrogated by law-enforcement agencies. The spokesperson said the CTD was committed to rooting out terrorism from Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Mobile Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Jhelum Attock From Government

Recent Stories

Tareen vows to serve people if given chance

Tareen vows to serve people if given chance

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

42 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

57 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

1 hour ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

3 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan