CTD arrests 13 terrorists from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested thirteen terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various cities of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur. Five terrorists were arrested from Attock and three from Lahore.

The CTD spokesperson added that explosives, detonators, mobile phones, weapons, ammunition and cash were recovered from their possession.

The terrorists were later identified as Khursheed, Rasheed, Irfan, Luqman, Waheed, Rizwan, Amir and Wajid.

The terrorists were planning to target key government offices and installations. Over 105 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 625 combing operations last week while 27,229 people were interrogated by law-enforcement agencies. The spokesperson said the CTD was committed to rooting out terrorism from Punjab.