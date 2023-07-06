Open Menu

CTD Arrests 177 Suspects In 901 IBOs This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 901 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various districts of Punjab including Lahore this year, and arrested 177 suspects.

A CTD spokesperson said here on Thursday, 142 first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the accused. The arrested accused also included three most wanted terrorists belonging to banned organisations.

The spokesman said the CTD eliminated 114 networks of criminals involved in terrorist operations, planning and support, while a large number of suicide jackets, rockets, hand-grenades, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and explosive material were recovered from the alleged terrorists. Similarly, pistols, ball-bearing boxes, bullets, safety fuses, prima cards, laptops, mobiles and other material including banned books, magazines, pamphlets were also recovered.

The CTD teams foiled 13 planned terrorist attacks and arrested the accused. The teams also arrested seven most wanted proclaimed offenders and two court absconders.

Cyber-tracing of 1,030 accounts on the social media was done, 4,078 sites and pages involved in promoting hateful and objectionable content were blocked and the CTD issued 241 special information reports for creating awareness and prevention of terrorist threats and other criminal activities.

Inspector General of Police IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed Additional IG CTD to speed up intelligence-based operations.

