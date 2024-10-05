Open Menu

CTD Arrests 18 Terrorists In 134 IBOs Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended 18 terrorists in 134 intelligence-based operations (IBO) across various cities of Punjab.

According to CTD officials, the IBOs were conducted in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin and Khushab.

Officials revealed that three most wanted terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij along with weapons and explosive materials have been arrested from Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. Explosive material, 18 detonators, 53 feet safety fuse wire, weapons, one IED bomb, mobile phones, cash, maps have been recovered from the terrorists.

The terrorists have been identified as Faiz, Azeem, Tariq, Asif, Irfan, Hassan, Fateh, Waleed Ahmed, Asadur Rehman and Ziaul Haq.

Terrorists aimed to spread fear among the public through nefarious activities in various places.

Officials disclosed that 278 suspects have been arrested in 2716 combing operations in recent week. Around 90141 persons were investigated in combing operations.

CTD is committed to ensure safe and secure Punjab and eradicate the menace of terrorism.

