Open Menu

CTD Arrests 2 Suspected Terrorists From Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 09:39 PM

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro

A team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) rounded up 2 suspected terrorists from Al Manzor recreational spot in Jamshoro and recovered grenades and weapons from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) rounded up 2 suspected terrorists from Al Manzor recreational spot in Jamshoro and recovered grenades and weapons from their possession.

An official of the CTD informed on Saturday that the suspects Athar Panhwar and Muhammad Peeral Korejo were later booked in 3 separate FIRs on the state complaint at CTD police station in Hyderabad.

The official claimed both the suspected terrorists wanted to target vehicles of Rangers but thanks to the timely intelligence information they were arrested. He apprised that the department recovered 2 hand grenades, a Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, bullets and gloves besides Rs25,000 cash from their possession.

He alleged that the suspects were associated with Sindhu Desh Liberation Army and Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, both of which happen to be banned outfits owing to their alleged anti state activities.

The official further told that they had found a video from a suspect's mobile phone in which he could be seen disrespecting the flag of Pakistan. He said a commander of the banned organization, Shahnawaz Bhutto, had tasked the suspects to target officials of the intelligence agencies and that they were also working on creating a mobile phone App to spread hatred with a funding of Rs400,000 from Bhutto.

Meanwhile, In Charge CTD Hyderabad Asif Hayat produced Panhwar and Korejo before the Anti Terrorism Court which granted 2-day physical remand to the cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Police Station Mobile Vehicles Hyderabad Jamshoro From Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro

13 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari t ..

President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: President Asif ..

56 minutes ago
 PM calls for grant of right to self-determination ..

PM calls for grant of right to self-determination to people of J&K

56 minutes ago
 Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft conc ..

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes

4 hours ago
 British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's ..

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..

4 hours ago
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

5 hours ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

5 hours ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

5 hours ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

5 hours ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan