CTD Arrests 2 Suspected Terrorists In Encounter, One Escapes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad on Tuesday arrested two suspected terrorists in an encounter in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro.
SHO CTD Asif Hayat told a press conference that the encounter occurred when their team was heading to a raid, adding 3 suspects assaulted the CTD's personnel with gunshots.
He apprised that 2 suspects, identified as Shaukat Malookani and Naeem Malookani, were arrested in the encounter but their accomplice Sajan Malookani, escaped.
The SHO claimed that the suspects were associated with the banned outfit.
He alleged that the arrested suspects and Sajjan had attacked a Punjabi settler Liaquat Arain in Shaheed Benazirabad district in May, 2023, leaving him critically injured with multiple gunshots.
Hayat added that on August 1 Shaukat and Sajjan attacked a local leader, who later succumbed to gunshot injuries at a hospital in the same district.
The CTD recovered a motorbike, a pistol, 2 hand grenades, 2 non-electric detonators, 500 grams of explosives, a 12-volt battery, a wire, ball bearing, nut bolts and a remote with 2 cells.
