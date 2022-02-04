CTD arrests 2 'terrorists' in Khanewal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khanewal, during an intelligence-based operation, arrested two terrorists and recovered explosive material, arms and ammunition from them.

According to a spokesman for the CTD, the arrested accused were members of banned ISIS organisation and they were identified as Imran Haider and Riaz Ahmad.

The CTD arrested them from Western Bypass Mian Channu, Khanewal, and recovered two hand-grenades, two pistols of 30-bore, pamphlets and flags of the proscribed organization.

The CTD Multan police station registered FIR No 06/22 U/S 11F (2), 11 G(2), 7ATA, 4/5 ESA, 13(2a)20/65 AO against terrorists and started investigation.