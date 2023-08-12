Open Menu

CTD Arrests 21 'terrorists'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

CTD arrests 21 'terrorists'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Counter- Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 21 alleged terrorists, including nine Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and four Daesh commanders, during intelligence-based operations, in the wake of terrorism incidents during the last week.

According to a spokesman for the CTD, the alleged terrorists were arrested from Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Layyah, Attock and Sahiwal. Explosive material, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), safety fuses, hand-grenades and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists.

Those arrested were identified as Shahid, Amin, Gul Rehman, Azad, Ishaq, Ijaz, Javed, Mudassar, Iqbal, Isa, Shahbaz and Wasif, etc. The police have registered cases against the terrorists. Further investigation was under way.

Forty-nine suspects were arrested during 700 combing operations, 29,829 people were interrogated in the combing operations, added the spokesman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Jhelum Muzaffargarh Narowal Attock From

Recent Stories

Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate ' ..

Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate 'Independence Day'

11 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

11 minutes ago
 EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy ..

EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy for heart ailments

11 minutes ago
 National Minority Day marked in PHA office

National Minority Day marked in PHA office

11 minutes ago
 Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolution: ..

Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolution: Dr Fai

11 minutes ago
 State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in D ..

State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in DI Khan

11 minutes ago
1571 suspects arrested during last month

1571 suspects arrested during last month

11 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture chairs meeting to review cot ..

Secretary Agriculture chairs meeting to review cotton crop

11 minutes ago
 TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration ..

TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration programe

11 minutes ago
 National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Da ..

National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Day preparations reach to climax ..

36 minutes ago
 I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Cent ..

I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Center

36 minutes ago
 Various cultural organizations all set to celebrat ..

Various cultural organizations all set to celebrate 76th Independence Day annive ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan