CTD arrests 21 'terrorists'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Counter- Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 21 alleged terrorists, including nine Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and four Daesh commanders, during intelligence-based operations, in the wake of terrorism incidents during the last week.

According to a spokesman for the CTD, the alleged terrorists were arrested from Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Layyah, Attock and Sahiwal. Explosive material, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), safety fuses, hand-grenades and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists.

Those arrested were identified as Shahid, Amin, Gul Rehman, Azad, Ishaq, Ijaz, Javed, Mudassar, Iqbal, Isa, Shahbaz and Wasif, etc. The police have registered cases against the terrorists. Further investigation was under way.

Forty-nine suspects were arrested during 700 combing operations, 29,829 people were interrogated in the combing operations, added the spokesman.