CTD Arrests 22 'terrorists' In Several Parts Of Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 22 alleged terrorists in 152 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various parts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 22 alleged terrorists in 152 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various parts of Punjab.

According to the CTD provincial spokesperson, several IBOs were carried out in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Attock, Chakwal, DG Khan, Lodhran, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh.

The spokesperson said that among the arrested terrorists, two belonged to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He revealed that a terrorist arrested in Attock was linked to the proscribed al-Qaeda.

Moreover, explosives including three hand-grenades, eight detonators, 32-foot protective fuse wire, one IED bomb, one primacord, mobile phones and cash were also recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Abdullah, Hameedullah, Kamal Khan, Allah Ditta, Nadeem, Manzar, Moazzam, Ramzan, Feroze Khan, Shoaib and Yasir. They were planning to launch attacks at some places, said the spokesperson.

He said that 743 combing operations were conducted in which 104 suspects were taken into custody. As many as 27,062 people were investigated during the operation.

