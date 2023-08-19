CTD arrests 3 Daesh men among 13 terrorists

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 13 terrorists, including three main commanders of banned international organisation Daesh, during intelligence-based operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 13 terrorists, including three main commanders of banned international organisation Daesh, during intelligence-based operations.

According to a CTD spokesman, terrorists were arrested from Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan and Mandi Bahauddin. Explosive materials, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), safety fuses and cash were recovered from terrorists.

According to the authorities, terrorists were identified as Jalat Khan, Jannat Khan, Kashf Rasool, Ghulam Rehman, Asrar, Nazir, Abdul Salam, Aamir, Asad, Amir and Noor.

Cases have been registered against terrorists and further investigation was under way. The CTD officials said that 34 suspects were arrested during 339 combing operations this week, 4,113 people were interrogated in combing operations, and the CTD was striving to achieve the goal of safe Punjab and rooting out terrorism.