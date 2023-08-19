Open Menu

CTD Arrests 3 Daesh Men Among 13 Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 06:47 PM

CTD arrests 3 Daesh men among 13 terrorists

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 13 terrorists, including three main commanders of banned international organisation Daesh, during intelligence-based operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 13 terrorists, including three main commanders of banned international organisation Daesh, during intelligence-based operations.

According to a CTD spokesman, terrorists were arrested from Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan and Mandi Bahauddin. Explosive materials, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), safety fuses and cash were recovered from terrorists.

According to the authorities, terrorists were identified as Jalat Khan, Jannat Khan, Kashf Rasool, Ghulam Rehman, Asrar, Nazir, Abdul Salam, Aamir, Asad, Amir and Noor.

Cases have been registered against terrorists and further investigation was under way. The CTD officials said that 34 suspects were arrested during 339 combing operations this week, 4,113 people were interrogated in combing operations, and the CTD was striving to achieve the goal of safe Punjab and rooting out terrorism.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Chiniot Kasur Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin Asrar From

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Islamabad

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Islamabad

7 minutes ago
 11 dengue patients reported in various Lahore area ..

11 dengue patients reported in various Lahore areas

2 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,201 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,201 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 Seven held for kite flying

Seven held for kite flying

2 minutes ago
 Street child football team members visit SCCI

Street child football team members visit SCCI

1 minute ago
 Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) con ..

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) condemns Jaranwala incident

1 minute ago
DC orders crackdown against smuggled, prohibited m ..

DC orders crackdown against smuggled, prohibited medicines

1 minute ago
 Zaka Ashraf leaves for Colombo to meet national te ..

Zaka Ashraf leaves for Colombo to meet national team players

34 minutes ago
 China's island resort deploys low-carbon district ..

China's island resort deploys low-carbon district cooling in hotels, shops

1 minute ago
 Justice Isa visits Jaranwala to assess situation o ..

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala to assess situation of Christian community after bl ..

46 minutes ago
 Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in ..

Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in health sector

53 minutes ago
 PPP demands ECP to hold elections within 90 days

PPP demands ECP to hold elections within 90 days

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan