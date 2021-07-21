CTD arrests 3 terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday arrested three terrorists from Pakhagulam Chowk Peshawar during an intelligence based operation.

The CTD spokesperson said the arrested terrorists were active members of proscribed organizations - Daesh and Haqqani network.

The CTD team also seized hand grenade, sophisticated weapons and other ammunition from their possession