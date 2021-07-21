UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Arrests 3 Terrorists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:10 AM

CTD arrests 3 terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday arrested three terrorists from Pakhagulam Chowk Peshawar during an intelligence based operation.

The CTD spokesperson said the arrested terrorists were active members of proscribed organizations - Daesh and Haqqani network.

The CTD team also seized hand grenade, sophisticated weapons and other ammunition from their possession

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haqqani Network From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

58 minutes ago

Lavrov, Kerry Discuss Joint Preparations for Confe ..

7 minutes ago

Militants Fire 24 Shells in Syria's Hama, 11 Peopl ..

15 minutes ago

Some powers want to isolate Pakistan at int'l leve ..

15 minutes ago

Top Member of Myanmar's Former Ruling Party Dies o ..

15 minutes ago

Faisalabad receives 92 mm rain

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.