CTD arrests 4 suspects in combing operations across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four suspected terrorists from different parts of the province.

According to a spokesman, the department conducted 45 combing operations in various districts with the help of local police and security agencies, arrested suspected terrorists and registered cases against them. He said 12 combing operations were carried out in Lahore, and a total of 1,002 people were checked. Three combing operations were carried out in Sheikhupura, 149 suspects were interrogated and 42 persons were biometrically checked.

A total of six combing operations were conducted in Gujranwala, and 163 people were interrogated. A total of four combing operations were conducted in Rawalpindi, in which 193 persons were checked and one suspect was arrested case was registered.

The spokesperson said that four operations were conducted in Sargodha, 128 suspects were interrogated and their biometric records were also checked.

In Faisalabad, a total of four operations were conducted, 155 people were interrogated and their biometric records were also checked.

In Sahiwal, three operations were carried out, 50 persons were checked and biometric records of 16 were also checked.

During two operations in Multan, 55 persons were interrogated and biometric records of 99 persons were also checked.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, during four operations, 145 persons were interrogated and biometrics of 90 persons were checked, and three suspected persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur, three areas were checked and a total of 74 people were interrogated.