CTD arrests 5 'terrorists'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested five alleged terrorists, who are stated to be members of a proscribed organisation, from different parts of the province.

According to a spokesman for the CTD, the suspected terrorists, identified as Hanif, Syed, Tariq Khalid and Abdul Sattar, were arrested from Gujranwala and Multan, and investigation was underway after registration of cases against the accused.

The CTD recovered Afghan identity cards, explosive materials, detonators, mobile-phones and weapons from the arrested people.