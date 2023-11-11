CTD arrests 5 terrorists in Punjab IBOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five terrorists on Saturday including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander during 179 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different cities of Punjab.

According to details, the operations were carried out in Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. The TTP commander was arrested from Pakpattan, official sources told APP on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Nadeem (TTP commander), Shahbaz, Khalid, Madani and Salman Saeed.

Sources said explosive materials, two improvised explosive device (IED) bombs, prima cord, five detonators and two hand-grenades, arms and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists. The terrorists were planning to attack important installations, said the sources.

The CTD spokesperson said 82 suspects were arrested during 769 combing operations this week, while 31,250 people were questioned.