CTD arrests 6 suspects in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested six suspected criminals belonging to different defunct organisations across the province.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that the CTD Punjab conducted 14 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and detained and interrogated 14 suspects.

The department registered five cases against the accused with the recovery of 1,155-gm explosives, four hand-grenade, one improvised explosive device (IED), safety fuse 24.

6 feet, four detonators, hashish 1,700-gm, Rs 36,340 in cash and a match box, the spokesperson added.

During the current week, the CTD also conducted 669 operations with the coordination of local police, checked 25,225 persons, detained 63, arrested six suspects and registered 56 cases. The CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and it would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements to book, the spokesman added.