CTD arrests 6 terrorists of suicide blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism Department Peshawar, in successful operations on Wednesday, have arrested 6 terrorists involved in the suicide blast at Takht Beg Check Post, a spokesman of the Counter Terrorism Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told the media men here.

It is worth mentioning here that two months ago, an unknown suicide bomber fired and blew himself up at the Takhtbag check post. During the attack, two police officers were martyred in the blast while a private employee was also martyred.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ahmedullah, Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmed, Muhammad Amir son of Zar Ahmed have been arrested, the spokesman said while giving the details about successful operations in various localities.

In the second operation, three accused Farman, Abdul Qayyum and Inayatullah were arrested from Jamrud, the spokesman said. He said that efforts were on to arrest two more terrorists. He said, all the arrested terrorists were transferred to an unknown location. Further investigation started.