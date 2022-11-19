CTD arrests 7 suspects in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested seven suspected terrorists belonging to different defunct organisations across the province.

A spokesperson said here on Saturday that the CTD conducted 27 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and detained and interrogated 29 suspects.

The department registered five cases against the accused with the recovery of 810g explosives, safety fuse wire 19 feet, six detonators, Rs 65,290 in cash, a pistol, bullets, a carbon paper, and proscribed literature, the spokesperson added.

During the current week, the CTD conducted 461 operations with the coordination of local police, checked 21,436 persons, arrested 55 suspects and registered 50 cases.