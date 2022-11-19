UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests 7 Suspects In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

CTD arrests 7 suspects in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested seven suspected terrorists belonging to different defunct organisations across the province.

A spokesperson said here on Saturday that the CTD conducted 27 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and detained and interrogated 29 suspects.

The department registered five cases against the accused with the recovery of 810g explosives, safety fuse wire 19 feet, six detonators, Rs 65,290 in cash, a pistol, bullets, a carbon paper, and proscribed literature, the spokesperson added.

During the current week, the CTD conducted 461 operations with the coordination of local police, checked 21,436 persons, arrested 55 suspects and registered 50 cases.

Related Topics

Police Punjab

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

18 minutes ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

21 minutes ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

26 minutes ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.