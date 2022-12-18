UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests 768 Terrorists During 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

CTD arrests 768 terrorists during 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested 768 terrorists and foiled dozens of terrorist activities during the outgoing Calendar year 2022.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the department has prepared an annual report by compiling the performance of the department during the year 2022. It said that out of the total arrested terrorists, 90 were carrying head money.

During the year, the department carried out more than 2,597 operations across the province, including in the newly merged districts. These operations also included intelligence-based actions against terrorists and took 1,960 suspects.

CTD also recovered 349 hand grenades, 80 SMG guns, 16 suicide jackets, 7 rocket launchers, and other heavy weapons.

The report said that there were 279 target attacks on police in which 116 police cops were martyred while 125 were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Suicide Money Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

18 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

18 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

18 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.