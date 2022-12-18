CTD arrests 768 terrorists during 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested 768 terrorists and foiled dozens of terrorist activities during the outgoing Calendar year 2022.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the department has prepared an annual report by compiling the performance of the department during the year 2022. It said that out of the total arrested terrorists, 90 were carrying head money.

During the year, the department carried out more than 2,597 operations across the province, including in the newly merged districts. These operations also included intelligence-based actions against terrorists and took 1,960 suspects.

CTD also recovered 349 hand grenades, 80 SMG guns, 16 suicide jackets, 7 rocket launchers, and other heavy weapons.

The report said that there were 279 target attacks on police in which 116 police cops were martyred while 125 were injured.