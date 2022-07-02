UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests 9 Members Of Defunct Organisations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested nine persons belonging to different defunct organisations.

A spokesman for the CTD said here on Saturday that the department conducted 22 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and detained and interrogated 22 suspects.

Those arrested include: Muhammad Yaqoob of defunct Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)/ Ghazi Force, Arif Saeed from Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Abdul Samad from TTP, M Bilal Cheena belonging to Daish, M Muzammil of Daish, M Arif from the TTP, Amir Farooq of Daish, M Arif of TTP and Farooq Ahmad of Daish.

The spokesperson said that the department had registered seven cases against the suspected criminals while 3,475-gm explosive, a hand-grenade, two improvised explosive devices (IED), 11 nonelectric detonators, two pistols with 14 bullets and Rs 14,340 in cash were recovered from the accused.

During the current week, the CTD, with the coordination of local police, also conducted 386 operations in which 15,242 persons were checked, 35 suspects arrested and 28 FIRs were registered. Also, 22 recoveries were made.

