CTD arrests alleged terrorist from Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday foiled a terror bid in Sahiwal and arrested a 'terrorist' linked with a proscribed Baloch group.

According to CTD sources the alleged terrorist namely Khurram Ali was arrested during an intelligence based operation. The team also recovered explosive material from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under way.