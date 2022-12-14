CTD Arrests Alleged Terrorist From Sahiwal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday foiled a terror bid in Sahiwal and arrested a 'terrorist' linked with a proscribed Baloch group.
According to CTD sources the alleged terrorist namely Khurram Ali was arrested during an intelligence based operation. The team also recovered explosive material from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under way.