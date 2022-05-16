CTD arrests alleged woman suicide bomber targeting Chinese workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department on Monday arrested an alleged woman suicide bomber in the Hoshab area of Balochistan, planning to target the Chinese workers in Pakistan.

According to the CTD, the female suicide bomber belonged to the Majeed Brigade wing of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

It was the BLA whose female suicide bomber had carried out an attack at the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute killing three Chinese nationals.

The law enforcement agencies said that the arrested suicide bomber was planning to target Chinese officials on the route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Following the arrest, the CTD is also conducting raids at different places to arrest other militants belonging to the group, according to media reports.

The arrest was made hours after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to hold a thorough investigation, and apprehend the perpetrators of the attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi attack and bring them to justice.

He also reiterated that Pakistan attached the highest importance to the safety, security, and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions.