UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Alleged Woman Suicide Bomber Targeting Chinese Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 11:47 PM

CTD arrests alleged woman suicide bomber targeting Chinese workers

The Counter-Terrorism Department on Monday arrested an alleged woman suicide bomber in the Hoshab area of Balochistan, planning to target the Chinese workers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department on Monday arrested an alleged woman suicide bomber in the Hoshab area of Balochistan, planning to target the Chinese workers in Pakistan.

According to the CTD, the female suicide bomber belonged to the Majeed Brigade wing of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

It was the BLA whose female suicide bomber had carried out an attack at the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute killing three Chinese nationals.

The law enforcement agencies said that the arrested suicide bomber was planning to target Chinese officials on the route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Following the arrest, the CTD is also conducting raids at different places to arrest other militants belonging to the group, according to media reports.

The arrest was made hours after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to hold a thorough investigation, and apprehend the perpetrators of the attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi attack and bring them to justice.

He also reiterated that Pakistan attached the highest importance to the safety, security, and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Militants Balochistan Prime Minister Army China Suicide CPEC Women Media All

Recent Stories

PPP ready to share burden of tough decisions, says ..

PPP ready to share burden of tough decisions, says Qamar Zaman Kaira

7 minutes ago
 Hungary Says Yet to Receive Acceptable Proposal Fr ..

Hungary Says Yet to Receive Acceptable Proposal From EU on Russian Oil Embargo

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Venu ..

Ukraine to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Venue Under Discussion - Culture M ..

8 minutes ago
 Collision of Freight, Passenger Trains in Cataloni ..

Collision of Freight, Passenger Trains in Catalonia Kills One Person - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Macron names first French female PM in over 30 yea ..

Macron names first French female PM in over 30 years

24 minutes ago
 Imran habitual in hurling allegations without evid ..

Imran habitual in hurling allegations without evidence: Musadik Malik

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.