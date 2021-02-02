CTD arrests another member of banned Zainubiyuon Brigade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint operation with Federal intelligence agency (FIA) arrested a terrorist who got training from a neighbouring country and affiliated with a banned outfit.

The arrested person was identified as Zakir Raza alias Nadeem belonged to proscribed Zainubiyuon Brigade and was a close aide of recently arrested Abbas Jaferi who had also received training from the neighbouring country, said a news release.

Zakir Raza during initial interrogation confessed that on the instructions of Abbas Raza alias Tahir Abbas (whose name was also placed in Red Book) received military training, war tactics and automatic weapons training from a neighbouring country in 2016.

He revealed that he had facilitated number of accused for various crimes from the platform of his organization.

The raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.