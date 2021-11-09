CTD arrests AQIS member from Chakwal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested Arqam Aziz, an alleged member of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Chakwal.

A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that the CTD Punjab had received information about the presence of some AQIS activists in a house in Mohalla Mughlan in Chakwal.

The CTD team reached the point and arrested the suspected terrorist.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the hideout.