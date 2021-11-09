CTD Arrests AQIS Member From Chakwal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:15 PM
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested Arqam Aziz, an alleged member of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Chakwal
A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that the CTD Punjab had received information about the presence of some AQIS activists in a house in Mohalla Mughlan in Chakwal.
The CTD team reached the point and arrested the suspected terrorist.
A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the hideout.