Open Menu

CTD Arrests Banned Outfit's Militant In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

CTD arrests banned outfit's militant in Sukkur

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a militant associated with a banned outfit wanted in high-profile terrorism cases in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a militant associated with a banned outfit wanted in high-profile terrorism cases in Sukkur.

According to the CTD spokesman on Thursday, the terrorist identified as Farooq Shah was head of the banned outfit's provincial student wing and he was wanted in seven high-profile terrorism cases.

The CTD officials said that the name of the arrested terrorist was also included in the Red Book as he was involved in several abduction cases. Spokesman CTD further said one pistol and several bullets have been recovered from the accused and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Terrorist Student Sukkur From

Recent Stories

Dubai to conduct fourth comprehensive household he ..

Dubai to conduct fourth comprehensive household health survey

16 minutes ago
 Eight held during crackdown against outlaws in Tax ..

Eight held during crackdown against outlaws in Taxila

7 minutes ago
 Election Commission briefed with live demo of Resu ..

Election Commission briefed with live demo of Result Compilation System

2 minutes ago
 LESCO carries out operation against power thieves

LESCO carries out operation against power thieves

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 11 outlaws

Islamabad Police arrest 11 outlaws

2 minutes ago
 Over 216,650 applications received through OCAS fo ..

Over 216,650 applications received through OCAS for intermediate admissions

2 minutes ago
DEWA honours strategic public and private sector p ..

DEWA honours strategic public and private sector partners

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Armenian Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Armenian Foreign Minister

31 minutes ago
 ENOC Group and Kawasaki Motors (Philippines) Corpo ..

ENOC Group and Kawasaki Motors (Philippines) Corporation renew lubricant partner ..

31 minutes ago
 Famous US judge Caprio to address IGCF audience in ..

Famous US judge Caprio to address IGCF audience in Sharjah

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets Sarah Al Amiri, review ..

Fujairah Crown Prince meets Sarah Al Amiri, reviews UAE&#039;s latest education ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates University of Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates University of Kalba

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan