SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a militant associated with a banned outfit wanted in high-profile terrorism cases in Sukkur.

According to the CTD spokesman on Thursday, the terrorist identified as Farooq Shah was head of the banned outfit's provincial student wing and he was wanted in seven high-profile terrorism cases.

The CTD officials said that the name of the arrested terrorist was also included in the Red Book as he was involved in several abduction cases. Spokesman CTD further said one pistol and several bullets have been recovered from the accused and further investigation was underway.